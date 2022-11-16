Dr. Paul Norio Morton is a well-known Orthopedic Surgeon known for his specialty in robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery, earning him the nickname “The Robot Doc.” He is always finding ways of taking his practice to the next level and on today’s show he discusses the use of the BEAR.

Dr. Morton is pioneering the use of a breakthrough technology implant for treatment of ACL tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S.

“The BEAR® Implant (BEAR = Bridge Enhanced ACL Replacement)is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years. It’s the first FDA-approved medical technology to enable healing of a torn ACL. This new approach is a shift from the current standard of care, reconstruction, which replaces the ACL with a graft. Every year, approximately 400,000 ACL injuries occur in the U.S. A torn ACL does not heal without treatment, resulting in ACL reconstruction being one of the most common orthopedic procedures in the country.”

For more information on the BEAR or other advancements and procedures the Robot-Doc uses, visit doctormorton.com or on social media @drpaulmorton.