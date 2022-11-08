The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is one of the most exclusive and elegant resorts in Hawaii. The resort recently underwent a $100-million resort-wide transformation including new guestrooms, dining experiences, and public spaces. Overlooking Honokahua Bay, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is a sanctuary for guests seeking a restorative, luxurious escape. Kelly went over to the Valley Isle to experience the new changes firsthand. She spoke with Andrew Rogers, general manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, about the recent renovations and exciting new additions, like the incredible Club Lounge.

The team of Hawaiʻi-based architects, designers and builders worked closely with the longtime cultural advisor Clifford Naeʻole to incorporate Hawaiian culture successfully and respectfully. The new décor around the resort captures Kapalua’s rich heritage and natural aloha. We also got to catch up with Uncle Clifford to talk about the importance of educating visitors about the Hawaiian culture, and what that means to him.

All new décor captures Kapalua’s rich heritage and natural aloha. The Ritz-Carlton Spa® Maui, Kapalua beckons with treatment rooms framed by private garden showers, volcanic stone grottos, steam, sauna and whirlpool therapies, outdoor couple’s hale (cabanas) and a fitness center and movement studio with spectacular ocean views. Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program offers all interest levels an array of outdoor activities from land to sea, led by trained naturalists. The breathtaking island resort also features six dining experiences, enhanced indoor/outdoor meeting space, an inviting children’s pool and new, custom luxury cabanas. The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is nestled on 54 acres and enveloped by the 22,000-acre Kapalua Resort, renowned for two championship golf courses, award-winning restaurants, and the site of historic pineapple fields.

Some of the highlights of the extensive property-wide transformation include a new arrival experience, updated lanai space, gorgeous The Ritz-Carlton Club® Lounge, gorgeous new guest rooms, the expansive 10,000-square-foot reimagined pool experience, and new dining options.

As part of the extensive transformation, the resort redesigned the breakfast restaurant Ulana Terrace, and the Banyan Tree dinner restaurant. The Banyan Tree restaurant is a one-of-a-kind dining destination, where guests can indulge in a vibrant, ever-changing menu rooted in coastal cuisine. The chef works to utilize the island’s most unique and sustainable ingredients from local purveyors. Kelly couldn’t film at the resort without checking out their prize restaurant, and sat down with the Restaurant Manager, Michelle Godt.

