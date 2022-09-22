Awakening is a new, highly immersive art experience that reflects Hawai‘i’s unique eco-system and landscape. British artist Rebecca Louise Law’s installation will transform the galleries into an immersive floral experience, featuring over one million floral and botanical elements from Law’s own collection along with nearly 50,000 pieces of botanical material collected in Hawaii, or donated by our community.

For her exhibition, the artist creates garlands of flowers and botanical materials and suspends them in the air, creating the effect of a vast hanging garden. For each of her installations around the world, she’s worked closely with local communities, using local materials, and is doing the same here in Honolulu. Catherine Whitney, director of Curatorial Affairs is excited about all that goes into this exhibit.

“We’ve been so lucky to welcome hundreds of volunteers over the last month who have generously spent mornings or afternoons creating garlands of different kinds of flowers. And Team Kokua, the Hawaiian Airlines employee volunteer group, actually joined us for a flower stringing session. We’re incredibly grateful to Hawaiian Airlines as presenting sponsor of the exhibition, and thrilled to have their employees help bring Awakening to life.”

For more information visit honolulumuseum.org