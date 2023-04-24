If you’re looking for a job or maybe thinking about finding a new one, The Queen’s Health System might have just what you’re looking for. Plus, you don’t have to have a clinical background for many of their jobs. There are opportunities at all four of its hospitals – The Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl, The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu, Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital, and Molokai General Hospital, as well as at dozens of clinics around the state.

There are over 500 job opportunities ranging from Nursing, Clerical, Laboratory, Advanced Practice Provider, Safety and Security, Education and Training, Human Resources, Information Technology, Skilled Maintenance, and lots more.

In addition, Queen’s is striving to be a great place to work and practice by investing in its employees through personal and professional development opportunities. Queen’s is also committed towards keeping all of its more than 10,000 employees’ health and well-being as a top priority while striving to be the preeminent health care system of the Pacific, providing superior patient care that is continually advanced through education and research.

The mission of The Queen’s Health System is to fulfill the intent of Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV to provide in perpetuity quality health care services to improve the well-being of Native Hawaiians and all of the people of Hawaii.

The Queen’s Health System offers an excellent benefits package including:

• Competitive salary

• Medical/Dental/Vision/Drug

• 401(k) employee contribution & 401(k) employer match

• Accidental Death & Dismemberment Insurance (AD&D)

• Long-Term Disability (LTD)

• Pre-tax Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA)

• Ten paid holidays

• Paid Time Off (PTO)

• Extended Sick Leave (ESL)

• Family Medical Leave (FMLA)

If you want to learn more, visit www.queens.org/careers.