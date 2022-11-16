Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii State Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker,” returns for its 34th year.

The Hawaii State Ballet is celebrating 34 years of presenting “The Nutcracker” this year at the Kaimuki High School auditorium.

“This will be our 34th year doing the show and we are excited to bring it back in person. We weren’t able to put in in the past two years because of COVID restrictions, so everyone is really excited to get back on the stage,” says Carrie Siko, Owner and Director of Hawaii State Ballet.

The Hawaii State Ballet will be held on December 3rd and 4th at the Kaimuki High School auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online via the official website of Hawaii State Ballet.

Hawaii State Ballet:

www.HawaiiStateBallet.com