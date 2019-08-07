The Phantom of the Opera Opens Tonight!

Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA opens in Honolulu tonight as part of its North American Tour. Hailed by critics as “bigger and better than ever before,” this will be the first time any production of PHANTOM will have played Hawaii in almost 25 years. And the Phantom himself, Derrick Davis joined John Veneri to talk about this amazing production and all that is involved with bringing such a huge show here to Hawaii. For more information and tickets visit