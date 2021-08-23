The Parent Coach helps reduce conflicts with our children

When children don’t feel heard, understood or judged, they tend to argue to make their voice heard. They like to prove that they are right and you and everyone else is wrong. They feel parents don’t respect them and aren’t giving them space to do what they like. The secret to reducing conflicts is to understand your child’s love language. Thanks to parent coach Karen Gibson, she explains the love languages for us.

“There are 5 love languages: Words of Affirmation, Acts of Service, Giving/Receiving Gifts, Quality Time, and Physical Touch. I encourage parents and kids to take the love language quiz: https://www.5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/love-language. Once you start loving your child the way they feel loved, you’ll experience less conflicts. If your child craves a hug (physical touch), but you use words of affirmation (praise), your child won’t feel loved, may feel resentful, and that’s when they may act up which results in conflict.”

