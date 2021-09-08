The Pantry Hawaii Receives Grant From Spectrum

Honolulu (KHON2) – National cable company, Spectrum announces The Pantry Hawaii as the 2021 recipient for their Community Employee Grant.

The Pantry’s dedication to Hawaii’s community has been wildly successful, allowing the organization to feed over 1.5 million pounds of food to over 77,000 of Hawaii residents. An accomplishment that garnered the attention of national cable company, Spectrum.

“The Pantry does so much to provide for the community that I decided to nominate them through my office’s grant program called Spectrum Employee Community Grant. With my nomination, Spectrum granted The Pantry $7,500 for the second year in a row,” says Yvonne Yanagihara, Marketing Manager of Spectrum Enterprise.

The Community Employee grant serves as an opportunity for Spectrum to support organizations who provide critical social services in the communities, a mission they felt was related to The Pantry’s.

“Spectrum is committed to improving our communities and impacting the lives where our employees and customers live and work. Spectrum is involved in many ways; we have a grant program called Spectrum Employee Community Grant where employees can nominate the nonprofit they volunteer for,” Gregg Fujimoto, Senior Vice President, Field Operations for Hawaii, Field Ops for Spectrum

With over 20 years of dedication to feeding Hawaii’s communities, The pantry Hawaii has set an example for not just other organizations, but for individuals to join together and help one another.

“When we focus on what we can do, we will as a community come together in unity and accomplish much more than if we focus on what we can’t do,” says Representative Sonny Gandaden, District 30.

As a winner of Spectrum’s 2021 community grant, The pantry Hawaii is now being supported more than ever, allowing them to continue to assist Hawaii’s hungry.

“The Pantry by Feeding Hawaii Together is so immensely grateful for this donation from Spectrum. With 1 in 5 residents of Hawaii struggling with food insecurity, Spectrum is providing us with the capabilities to be that lifeline to the tens of thousands of individuals we serve every month, so that they won’t need to make the heartbreaking decision between paying for food, rent, medication, and other life necessities,” Jennine Sullivan, Executive Director of The Pantry Hawaii.

Those looking to get involved in the pantry’s effort to help feed Hawaii, are encouraged to visit their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.ThePantry.org