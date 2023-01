The Miss Hawaii USA 2023 and Miss Hawaii Teen USA pageants were held this weekend at the Hawaii Convention Center. Savannah Gankiewicz, was crowned Miss Hawaii USA 2023, and Noelani Denisi took the title of Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2023. After winning the coveted crowns on Sunday, they both joined Living808 for the first television interviews of their reign. They shared a bit about themselves and their hopes for the year ahead.