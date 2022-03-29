Honolulu (KHON2) – Locally owned and operated in Maui, The Mindful Mermaid offers mermaid classes suitable for all ages and swimming ability levels.

Since 2013, the Mindful Mermaid has been offering mermaid classes aiming to educate people about the techniques and joys of swimming in a mermaid tail, with an understanding of how to navigate safely underwater.

“I taught scuba and snuba diving for many years.As a PADI instructor, I’m capable of writing and designing the curriculum for my own classes, so I wrote two Mermaid Distinctive Specialties and started teaching them in the pool where weather didn’t affect classes. They became so popular. Our classes aren’t just for kids, I teach adult certification classes too, and even advanced courses covering rescues and breath hold techniques in the ocean,” says Sara Ferguson, Mermaid Instructor at PADI.

In addition to the scuba and snuba courses, Ferguson and her team teach ocean care to locals and those visiting Hawaii.

Ferguson says, “We are caretakers of the sea, protecting what we love. Rather that’s choosing non-toxic sunscreen or picking up plastic before a sea turtle thinks it’s a jellyfish and eats it; I like to teach my students fun facts about our Hawaii wildlife and things they can do to protect it. Mermaids are of the sea after all. We should be guardians of it for future generations.”

Those looking to learn more about the courses taught at PADI and lessons at the Mindful Mermaid are encouraged to visit their official websites.

PADI Mermaid Center website: https://www.padi.com/mermaid-centers

Mindful Mermaids website: https://mindfulmermaids.com/about-2/