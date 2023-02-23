Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui Ocean Center is in partnership with the Maui 5K Run to bring healthy habits to residents.

The Non-profit Run For Fitness organization strives to provide additional funds for the physical education, fitness, play and athletic programs in Maui County.

“We love partnering with the Maui Ocean Center because they believe in our goal to encourage children to live a happier, more active and healthy lifestyle,” says Jon Emerson, Maui 5K Organizer.

The Maui 5K will be held on Sunday, March 5th, those looking to sign up can do so via the official Maui Ocean Center website.

Maui Ocean Center:

Website: mauioceancenter.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mauioceancenter/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MauiOceanCenter/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MauiOceanCenter

The 2023 Maui 5K Sign Up:

https://www.maui5k.org/Race/Maui5K/Page-4