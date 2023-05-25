Honolulu (KHON2) – Maui Ocean Center is offering an exclusive plant tour to visitors who attend its ocean center.

The Plant tour takes visitors around the Maui Ocean Center to see its natural greenery specific to Hawaii.

“From Aloalo to Ulu and more we have a lot of plants that our visitor will learn about and its importance to the Maui community. Guests will even have the chance to try taro chips and taro poke,” says Sarah, Plat Tour Guide at Maui Ocean Center.

Proceeds from participants of the plant tour will benefit Maui Nui Botanical Gardens and its dedication to the protection of Maui Nui’s rich native plants and cultural heritage.

