Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Cookie Lab is able to produce more products, thanks to their new location.

The Maui Cookie Lab is now located in the Kahului Office Center, providing its employees more space to work.

“When I was looking for a location to open our sweet shop, nothing stood out to me until I found the Kahului Office Center. It’s a great location not only for our customers to find us, but for us to work in. We mainly needed a big kitchen area and the Kahului Office Center was the best choice for our business,” says Heidi Cramer, Owner of Maui Cookie Lab.

Due to the new location, the Kahului Office Center has provided Cramer with the space to expand their line of Cookie Gift Boxes. Maui Cookie Lab will be offering a wide array of large and small shortbread based cookie gifts in all price ranges.

Maui Cookie Lab:

Address: 140 Hoohana St #101, Kahului, HI 96732

Website: www.mauicookielab.com