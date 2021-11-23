The Marine Corps Exchange Black Friday Deals & Civilian Access

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Marine Corps Exchange is undergoing some changes including access to some civilian employees. Living808 got a sneak peek at hot Black Friday deals.

Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilian employees now have access to shop at the Marine Corps Exchange. “Before, many civilians weren’t eligible. Now, any civilian with a department of defense or coast guard common access card can shop on the base,” says Alison Pilkington, MCCS Hawaii. “We really are a unique store. We have a little something for everyone. Everything from electronics, to clothing, housewares and sporting goods – all under one roof.”

One of the biggest reasons people want to shop at the Exchange is value. Pilkington adds, “In addition to highly competitive pricing, we are always tax free – which is huge on bigger purchases like computers. We even offer price matching. All in time for Black Friday and the holidays.”

The Marine Corps Exchange offers the traditional Black Friday experience with one notable difference.

“We want our associates to enjoy Thanksgiving with their families – so we’re opening our doors at 5 am on Friday instead of the night before,” explains Janna Herrington, MCCS Hawaii. “We have all the great deals and door busters, and even some pretty big giveaways – for example, the first 250 shoppers through the door on Black Friday will get a gift bag and a chance to win some major prizes like a PlayStation 5 or a $500 gift card. Probably the best part of shopping at the Marine Corps Exchange is that we don’t have the headache associated with traditional Black Friday or holiday shopping. You won’t see the crazy two-hour lines like at other stores because we’re more exclusive. We have ample parking, we’re safe, fast and convenient. We have deals and festivities all weekend long.”

Here are some of the hottest Black Friday deals:

• You can save $200 on a 13″ MacBook Air

• Apple watches are 50% off all week

• Our entire stock of toys will be 25% off, and on Black Friday only, toys will be 30% off

• Select handbags, sunglasses, watches and luggage will be 20% off

• Clothing will be on sale for 20-25% off

• Plus, our entire stock of holiday goodies will be 50% off

The Marine Corps Exchange is part of a 24-million dollar renovation to the store. It’s amazing to see the modernization – which started with a brand new electronics department.

Website: mccshawaii.com

Social Media Handles: Facebook @mcxhawaii Instagram @mcx_hawaii