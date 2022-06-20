The Longest Day is the Alzheimer’s Association’s most unique fundraising event. It is an opportunity for individuals, families and businesses to come together to show their support in the fight to End Alzheimer’s. The Longest Day participants fundraise by planning an activity or event of their choice, from everything such as running, biking and hiking to playing cards and doing crafts to hosting a Spelling Bee or Art Show. You can register at alz.org/thelongestday or alz.org/tld.

There are currently have 5 restaurant partners that are supporting The Longest Day this week as part of the ‘Dine & Donate’ campaign.

Papa John’s Hawaii – now through July 10

Café Kaila – June 21

Eggs n Things – June 20 – 26

Murphy’s Bar & Grill – June 20 – 25

Go 2 Steaks (Wahiawa) – June 21 – 25

You can start your own fundraiser or join and existing team, or make a donation. For more information, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association office at 808-591-2771.