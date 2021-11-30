The Living808 Set Gets A Holiday Makeover Courtesy of FloraDec

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii’s largest supply retailer, FloraDec is bringing the Holiday spirit to the Living808 set.

For the past few years, FloraDec has been decorating Living808’s Christmas tree and set embellishments with products that can be found exclusively at FloraDec stores.

“This year we wanted to keep things clean by using a lot of white decor in the tree and the piece on the side table. Living808 has a new set and we thought white would go well with its new surroundings,” says Alden Nakano, Designer at FloraDec.

Decorations on the Living808 set can be found at FloraDec located in Ward.

WEBSITE:

www.floradec.com

ADDRESS:

760 Halekauwila Street, Suite 101

Honolulu, HI 96813