Honolulu (KHON2) – The legendary Hawaiian music group Kalapana is making a much-anticipated return to the stage. Band members Gaylord Holomalia and Kenji Sano joined Living808 to promote tonight’s show at Blue Note Hawaii, set to take place on October 12. If you’re a fan of timeless Hawaiian classics, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

In the 1970s, Kalapana emerged as one of the most beloved bands on the Hawaiian music scene. Their self-titled debut album, released in 1975, was hailed as one of the best of the mid-’70s Hawaiian renaissance. This album laid the foundation for their iconic status in the world of Hawaiian music.

Kalapana’s music is a timeless reminder of the beauty and charm of the Hawaiian islands. Hits like “Naturally,” “Nightbird,” “The Hurt,” “You Make It Hard,” and “When the Morning Comes” have not only graced the airwaves for decades but have also become cherished tunes in Hawaiian households. These songs continue to enjoy frequent play on contemporary Hawaiian radio, proving that their magic has not faded with time.

While musical trends have come and gone, Kalapana’s hits have remained a significant part of Hawaii’s cultural and musical heritage. Their ability to capture the spirit and essence of the islands in their music has left an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers, both in Hawaii and around the world.

As Kalapana returns to the stage at Blue Note Hawaii, it’s a golden opportunity to witness the living legends of Hawaiian music in action. Get your tickets, mark the date, and prepare to be swept away by the timeless melodies and enchanting rhythms that have made Kalapana a household name in Hawaii.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable evening of music and nostalgia as Kalapana takes you on a journey through the soul of Hawaii’s musical heritage tonight at Blue Note Hawaii.

Date: October 12

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtime: 6:30 p.m.

Doors Open: 5:00 p.m.

Tickets at bluenotejazz.com/hawaii/shows/?eid=13299268