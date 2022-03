Spring has officially arrived, and so has a new season of fashion! The hottest and cutest spring attire can be found at Jeans Warehouse. Kelly went to Pearl Highlands Center and talked with Brandy Williams, District Manager of Jeans Warehouse, to find out what’s new. From floral patterns to white dresses for graduation, Jeans Warehouse has what you need. They even carry great shoes, accessories and even plushies!

For more information, visit jeanswarehousehawaii.com and pearlhighlandscenter.com