After nearly four decades, The Great Aloha Run may be coming to an end, as co-founder Carole Kai has announced her plans to retire from the event she created. A special show will premiere on KHON2, to honor and celebrate Carole’s contribution to the community through the long-running event. Carole Kai, Co-Founder of The Great Aloha Run, and Randy Hiraki, GAR Board Member, joined Living808 to discuss the upcoming show.

The Last Great Aloha Run, a Tribute to Carole Kai airs this Saturday, 7pm on KHON2 and three other times in December.