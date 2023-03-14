Honolulu (KHON2) – With an award-winning pool, an array of amenities and restaurants, The Koloa Landing Resort on Kauai has something for the whole family.

Known as “Kauai is For Kids,” the Koloa Landing Resort offers kid-friendly activities.

“We have a great kid scavenger hunt that teaches our guests about the importance of sugarcane to the Kaua’i island. Kids will be able to go on a scavenger hunt that takes them throughout the resort. There they will be able to obtain prizes that they can take home with them. We also offer s’more making certain days throughout the week where kids can make a delicious treat with other guests they have made at the resort,” says Stacy Manzo, Director of Sales and Marketing at Koloa Landing Resort.

The Koloa Landing Resort will also be home to the 2023 Kaua’i Poke Festival. Those looking to learn more about the Koloa Landing Resort and upcoming Kaua’i poke festival can do so via its independent websites.

The Koloa Landing Resort

www.koloalandingresort.com

Kaua’i Poke Fest:

www.kauaipokefest.com