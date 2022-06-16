Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kohala Center’s, Kahaluʻu Bay Education Center is educating visitors of Kahaluʻu Bay on how to respect Hawaiʻi Marine Life with the help of the community.

This local organization is spreading awareness of Hawaiʻi marine life by welcoming guests with open arms.

“I believe by educating and engaging the visitor with aloha, they will become a part of the solution rather than a problem. The foundation of our special and sacred places is Wahi Pana and we must instill in our visitors that kind of reverence before they arrive, “ says Cynthia Punihaole Kennedy, Director of Kahaluʻu Bay Education Center.

According to Punihaole Kennedy, the reefs in Kahaluʻu Bay have been rejuvenated during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Punihaole Kennedy says, “We can help and continue this healing by being mindful and creating programs that support this natural recovery process. It is about balancing the natural recovery process with the community and visitor in mind.”

To learn more about the Kahaluʻu Bay Education Center, guests are invited to visit the program’s official website.

Kahaluʻu Bay Education Center:

www.kohalacenter.org/kbec