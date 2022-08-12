Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Bay Air Show is bringing back the Blue Angels after 7 years as part of an eventful weekend for Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

The Kaneohe Bay Air Show and Open House is taking place this weekend at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The event is free and open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 10AM to 4PM.

“We are kicking off an exciting weekend with military and family appreciation day. We’ve invited active duty and retired military from all branches, as well as DoD civilian employees to come and enjoy the full dress rehearsal of the air show before the public events this weekend. This is our way of thanking those who serve. If you have a military or DoD ID to get on base,” says Janna Herrington, Marketing Specialist at MCCS Hawaii.

Performances during the special weekend will include a the U.S. Navy’s premier flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels.

Herrington says, “It’s been 7 years since the Blue Angels flew over Kaneohe Bay, so it’s sure to be an exciting show. The U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor and F-16 Fighting Falcon demo teams will also be here, along with other professional performers including the Coast Guard Search & Rescue, the Flying Leathernecks Parachute Team, and a few surprises.”

In addition to the air show, guests will be able to participate in activities throughout the weekend.

“We will have aviation and ground static displays to learn about the power of our military up close, interactive activities at a STEM Zone, powered by Hawaiian Electric, tons of food and exhibitor booths, plus a Car Show,” says Herrington.

Guests can find more information via the official website of the Kaneohe Bay Air Show.

Kaneohe Bay Air Show:

Website: www.KBayAirShow.com

Social Media: @KBayAirShow