Honolulu (KHON2) – The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base is inviting guests to experience an action-filled show, this weekend.

On August 13th and 14th, The Kaneohe Marine Corps Base will be opening its gates for all to come enjoy an action-packed weekend with the Blue Angels headlining its air show.

“We’re very excited to be inviting the community back to Marine Corps Base Hawaii for the Kaneohe Bay Air Show and Open House. We’re calling it “Blues on the Bay” and it’s free and open to the public,” says Peter O’Hare, Air Show Director.

According to O’Hare, the Blue Angels last flew at the Kaneohe Bay Air Show back in 2015.

O’Hare says, “It’s been my honor to be a part of bringing the show back for a new generation who haven’t had the opportunity to see the thrilling aerobatic performances.”

In addition to the air show, guests will be able to experience an aviation and ground static displays to learn about the power of our military up close, as well as Interactive activities at a STEM Zone, powered by Hawaiian Electric.

Those looking to learn more about the Kaneohe Bay Air Show, guests can log onto their official website.

Kaneohe Bay Air Show:

www.kbayairshow.com