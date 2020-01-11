The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii’s New Year’s `Ohana Festival

As part of its New Year’s tradition, the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i (JCCH) will celebrate 2020 with the 27th Annual New Year’s ‘Ohana Festival. The Festival will feature foods from the Japanese kenjin kai (prefectural clubs), entertainment including taiko performances, Japanese dance, and the Royal Hawaiian Band.

Martial arts and other cultural demonstrations to experience will include kimono dressing, bonsai, bunka shishu (embroidery), calligraphy, go, kumihimo (braiding), origami, shippoyaki (enameling), mochi pounding, a tea ceremony and blessings from Shinto shrines.

The JCCH campus will also feature a craft fair, and a scavenger hunt in the Okage Sama De historical exhibit. There will be a variety of children’s games to play throughout the day on the Mō‘ili‘ili field.

In honor of the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, this year’s Honorary Festival Chairs are former Japanese American Olympians from Hawai‘i; Kevin Asano (Judo ‘88), Ford Konno (Swimming ‘52, ‘56), Taylor Takata (Judo ‘08), Richard “Sonny” Tanabe (Swimming ‘56). The Olympians will be available to autograph special limited edition trading cards.

Please visit www.jcchohanafestival.com for all the information on the Festival including event schedules, lists of exhibitors and entertainment, food and cultural displays.

Parking is FREE available at UH with a complimentary shuttle service. Shuttles leave continuously from UH parking.



