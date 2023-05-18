Honolulu (KHON2) – San Diego residents can now get a taste of Hawaii with the annual Island Vibes Music Festival set to happen Saturday, May 20th.

From Anuhea, CRSB, Kapena and more the Island Vibes Music Festival is bringing reggae fans together as they sing and dance along to Hawaii-based artists.

“I love getting to share the music we grew up listening to in Hawaii with friends and family in San Diego. This event is great because not only do we get to introduce Hawaii artists to people in California, but those also who have moved away will get a glimpse of home with music and faces they are familiar with,” says Natalie Ficarra, Founder of Island Vibes Music Festival.

The Island Vibes Music Festival will take place Saturday, May 20th at the Surfs Sports Park in San Diego and will be hosted by Ilima Lei-McFarlane.

Website:

www.islandvibesmusicfestival.com