Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hokulani Imginarium at Windward Community College presents immersive shows throughout the holiday season.

The Hōkūlani Imaginarium is a 4K full-dome system which allows audience members to experience immersive adventures about the stars and constellations see from the Hawaiian Islands.

“We want everyone to feel like they are part of the unfolding scene, whether it is falling through a black hole, flying through Saturn’s rings or witnessing the beginnings of the universe,” says Dineene O’Conner, Imaginarium Manager, Windward Community College.

Those looking to learn more about the imaginarium and its upcoming educational shows can do so via their official website.

The Hokulani Imaginarium: