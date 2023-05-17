Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana is the place to be if you’re looking for the latest trends in men’s fashion. On our recent visit, we discovered that wild and party camp shirts with matching shorts are all the rage this season. The fashion scene is filled with vibrant floral patterns, bold prints, and eye-catching colors. It’s clear that men are taking their fashion game to the next level. We spoke with Brandy Gomez-Duplessis, Digital Seller Expert at Bloomingdale’s, to learn more on the trends.

In addition to the exciting fashion choices, Bloomingdale’s is offering a fantastic deal to its customers. They are hosting a private sale where you can enjoy a 25% discount when you spend $100 on selected brands throughout the store. While there may be some exclusions, loyal customers have an added benefit. Loyalist members can receive 5,000 power points, equivalent to a $25 reward card, for the brands that don’t qualify for the discount offer. It’s a great opportunity to save while upgrading your wardrobe.

But that’s not all! Bloomingdale’s has a special treat for jewelry enthusiasts. Mark your calendars for Friday the 19th because they are hosting a one-day-only flash sale on fine jewelry. Bloomingdale’s owned diamonds, gold pieces, and semi-precious stones will be available at a whopping 65% off. It’s an incredible chance to find that perfect piece of jewelry you’ve been eyeing or to surprise someone special with a stunning gift.

Whether you’re a fashion-forward gentleman or a jewelry enthusiast, Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana has something exciting in store for you. Don’t miss out on the latest trends in men’s fashion, and take advantage of the exclusive discounts on selected brands. Make sure to mark your calendar for the fine jewelry flash sale and prepare to snag some incredible deals on exquisite pieces. Visit Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana and elevate your style with their amazing offers!