Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Theatre For Youth Presents ʻImi Ā Loaʻa, a new interactive experience, which uses augmented reality.

The new virtual reality provides elements of live performance, a walking tour and digital gaming to bring an entirely new type of theatre experience to performers and audience members.

“Each group will be guided by a performer and or educator who will accompany the group from location to location as well as facilitating the use of the technological elements,” says Moses Good, Creator of ʻImi Ā Loaʻa.

ʻImi Ā Loaʻa, an augmented reality experience will be available for select days in the month of May at the Hawaii State Art Museum. To learn more about other performances hosted by the Honolulu Theatre for Youth guests are encouraged to visit their official website.

ʻImi Ā Loaʻa Performance Dates:

Sat May 7th at 4:00pm

Sun May 15 at 2:00pm

Sat May 21 at 4:00pm

Website:

www.htyweb.org