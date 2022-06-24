The Honolulu Night Market is returning to Salt at Our Kaka‘ako on Saturday June 25! The last Honolulu Night Market was in early 2020 right before the pandemic, but now they are looking forward to safely gathering the community outdoors for the island’s longest running and most popular night market. While enjoying the festivities, you can check out the amazing street murals throughout the district, just one of the many things that makes this event so unique. The Summer Kickoff will feature plenty of food, fashion, art, music, and live entertainment. There will be over 50 food and retail vendors offering plenty of delicious street food favorites and handmade crafts.

We spoke with Gary from Kamehameha Schools and local fashion designer Sharayah Chun-Lai of Ola Hou to learn more details.

For the latest information on the night’s activities and vendors, visit www.ourkakaako.com/hnm.