Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art (HoMA) unveiled its latest exhibit, curated by artist Salman Toor.

Featuring more than 45 paintings and works between 2019 and 2022, the Honolulu Museum of Art’s newest exhibit, “Salman Toor: No Ordinary Love” brings together historical pieces found in paintings with familiar 21st-century moments, motivated by Toor’s imagination.

"Salman Toor: No Ordinary Love" is an exciting new exhibition opening July 14. Salman Toor is one of today's most acclaimed contemporary artists. Born in Pakistan, and living and working in New York, he paints intimate scenes of daily life that tenderly give insight into queer life, immigrant experience, and families—chosen and biological," says Tyler Cann, Senior Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at HoMA.

“Salman Toor: No Ordinary Love” is now available to visit at the Honolulu Museum of Art. Guests are invited to experience this exhibit, as well as others Wednesday through Sunday.

The Honolulu Museum of Art

Website: www.honolulumuseum.org

Address: 900 S. Beretania St, Honolulu