The Honolulu Museum of Art Provides A Delicious Menu For Its Guests

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art is bringing the delicious flavors to guests at their HoMA Cafe.

The Honolulu Museum of Art (HoMA), invites friends and loved ones this holiday season to its café to enjoy new dishes during the extended evening hours.

“We are so excited that we have been able to be open until 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays for the last few months. Since many families will be on winter break and friends will be in town visiting, now is a great opportunity to bring them by to enjoy the art and have a bite to eat after. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the HoMA Café and Coffee Bar are open for bar service, with a selection of cocktails, beer, wine, non-alcoholic refreshments and bar bites until 8:30 pm. Seating is first-come, first-served. Museum admission is required,” says Josh Hancock, Food and Beverage Director.

Not only does the HoMA cafe offer great food, Hancock says guests can enjoy their picnic basket offered in the museum’s central courtyard.

Hancock says, “Baskets are $50 each and are designed for two people: each comes with a selection of two sandwiches or entrees off the Café’s evening menu, one appetizer, two beverages, and two cookies. Optional half bottles of prosecco or sparkling brut may be added, along with other items from the evening menu at listed prices.

Baskets are available Fridays and Saturdays from 5–7:45pm, and can be ordered in-person at the Café. A limited number of baskets are available each evening, and are first-come, first-served.”

For more information, guests can log online to the official website of The Honolulu Museum of Art.

WEBSITE:

www.honolulumuseum.org