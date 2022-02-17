The Honolulu Museum of Art Prepares For Another Round of Workshops For Hawaii Residents to Participate In

Honolulu (KHON2) – : The Honolulu Museum of Art is in full stride implementing a five-year strategic plan that involves several key concepts to make art an integral part of life in Hawaii.

The Honolulu Museum of Art is finding new and innovative ways to incorporate art instruction, education and making throughout the museum’s main campus, and not just at the Art School.

“Education has always been at the heart of our mission at the Honolulu Museum of Art (HoMA). With the Art School currently under renovation, we’re introducing more art making and creative experiences into activities on the main campus. This spring we’re offering a number of outdoor art workshops and classes, leading up to the Art School reopening in the summer,” says Joseph Smeraldi, Studios Program Manager at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

Beginning March 5th, HoMA will be welcoming Hawaii residents to their new outdoor studio to participate in art classes.

Smeraldi says, “We invite students to hone their drawing skills while exploring the different galleries, using amazing collections that we have as inspiration, which is a thoroughly unique experience.”

As art enthusiasts learn and work on their craft at HoMA, teaching artist Anthony Lee says these opportunities are beneficial, as students will learn about the world and its different culture, without ever having to travel.

“What’s great about this museum is that there are many stories told by different cultures here at the Honolulu Museum of Art. For example, in my class, I will teach the students about a particular piece from Asia. We will be drawing this statue of Guanyin, one of the museum’s iconic works of art, as well as the significance it plays for our Asian heritage,” says Anthony Lee, Teaching Artist at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

Those interested in details on drop-in workshops and to sign up for classes, are encouraged to visit the museums’ official website.

The Honolulu Museum of Art:

Address: 900 South Beretania Street 96814

Website: www.honolulumuseum.org