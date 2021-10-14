The Honolulu Museum of Art Prepares Family Fun This Upcoming Fall Season

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art is bringing the fall activities this season, with family-friendly events.

Family Sunday returns to the Honolulu Museum of art in the third weekend of October, marking the start of family-friendly activities.

“Family Sunday is a monthly day where we celebrate the community, and open the museum to Kama’aina for free. We offer activities like hand painting, story time and interactive exhibitions,” says Aaron Padilla, Director of Learning and Engagement at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

In honor of the fall season, the Honolulu Museum of Art is focusing all of their activities towards an exhibition, an installation Padilla is excited for the community to see.

Padilla says, “We have a great exhibition called ‘Artists of Hawaii Now,’ which focuses on a number of local artists’ work with unconventional materials. So we encourage our community to use unconventional materials around their common areas to create their own work of art.”

According to Padilla, Halloween is a day that the Honolulu Museum of Art loves to celebrate.

“On the 23rd of October, we have a family film night where we will be showcasing ‘Hocus Pocus’ and on the 30th, we will be hosting trick or treating,” says Padilla.

Those looking to explore all that the Honolulu Museum of Art has to offer, can do so via their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.HonoluluMuseum.org