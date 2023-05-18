Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art unveiled the latest iteration of the John Dominis and Patches Damon Holt Gallery of Reframing the Landscapes of Hawai‘i.

Featuring 47 works drawn from The Honolulu Museum of Art’s (HoMA) permanent collection and strategic loans across a variety of media and expressions. “Reframing the Landscapes of Hawai‘i,” immerses visitors in a rich and nuanced sense of place that reveals layered meanings behind each artwork, emphasizing the diverse and complex history of Hawai‘i.

“As Rory and I thought about how to share compelling stories celebrating the dynamic visual culture of Hawai‘i, we discovered a commonality in the varied meanings presented in depictions of landscapes and were interested in how artists from the Islands portray these environments differently than an artist experiencing Hawai‘i as a visitor. Using this insider perspective as a starting point, the installation came together as a representation of natural beauty and Hawaiian culture throughout the centuries, emphasizing its diverse and complex history,” says Tory Laitila, Curator, Textiles and Historic Arts of Hawai’i.

Reframing the Landscapes of Hawai‘i is available to experience now at the Honolulu Museum of Art, those looking to learn more about HoMA and its exhibits and events are encouraged to visit its official website.

The Honolulu Museum of Art



Website: www.honolulumuseum.org

Address: 900 S. Beretania St, Honolulu