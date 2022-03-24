Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art (HoMA) is bringing the fun to Hawaii residents with HoMA nights open to families statewide.

With spring break beginning, families can now enjoy quality time together on Friday’s and Saturday’s by attending Honolulu Museum of Art’s, “HoMA Nights.”

“We’re always looking for ways to make the museum more accessible to our community. A couple of years ago, we introduced extended evening hours, and we’re now building on that with HoMA Nights, offering visitors entertainment, art making, and engaging experiences on Friday and Saturday evenings,” says Brandy Antonelis, HoMA Programs Manager.

According to Antonelis, every Friday and Saturday, HoMA will remain open until 9pm with engaging ways to experience all the museum has to offer. Guests will be able to explore the galleries, stargaze in the courtyards, enjoy live art experiences and music, and connect with the museum community.

“I’m here at HoMA on Saturday nights for a DJ set in the HoMA Café. Seating is first-come, first-served, and it’s a great place to grab a drink and a bite to eat and hang out with a date or some friends. I’ll be playing music recorded by some of Hawaii’s well-known musicians and rising,” says Roger Bong, Owner, Aloha Got Soul.

With a ton of different performances and art experiences coming up, both Bong and Antonelis say there is something for everyone. Guests wanting to find out more, are encouraged to check out the official website of Honolulu Museum.

Honolulu Museum of Art (HoMA)

www.honolulumuseum.org