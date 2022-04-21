Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art is bringing the fun to Hawaii residents with a new family-friendly activity.

The Honolulu Museum of Art is bringing back a scavenger hunt to reimagine guest experience.

“We’re always looking for different ways to reimagine the museum experience, and ways for people to engage with HoMA’s incredible permanent collection of artwork, we decided to offer Gallery Hunts to museum visitors all the time. These daily gallery hunts are designed for ages 5 and up, which is perfect to do with your family, as guests explore the galleries looking for certain works of art,” says Aaron Padilla, Director of Learning and Engagement.

Guests will be able to experience different gallery hunts throughout the year with new themes every quarter.

Padilla says, “The theme of the current Gallery Hunt is Expressive Gestures, so we’re looking for works that show how artists use their artwork to share their emotions, opinions, and ideas. Each Gallery Hunt will have a different theme and introduce museum visitors to different works of art.”

The Gallery Hunts at the Honolulu Museum of Art is offered to guests throughout both day and night. To learn more about the museum’s Gallery Hunt and other events, guests are encouraged to log onto the museum’s official website.

The Honolulu Museum of Art:

website: www.honolulumuseum.org