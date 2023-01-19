The Lunar Chinese New Year is this Sunday, so John headed over to the Honolulu Museum of Arts to see what new events are happening.

Aaron Padilla, who is the Director of Learning and Engagement, told John about this weekend’s festivities. Padilla shares the different events that happen every Sunday, and it so happens that Lunar Chinese New Year lands on a Sunday. Art making is one of the activities held on Sundays, and this Sunday is a little different as Homa’s Teaching Artist, Janet Tran, shows John how to make a good luck Chinese art.

It is open to everyone and free to Kama’aina.

For more information you can visit honolulumuseum.org or check out their Instagram @honolulumuseum