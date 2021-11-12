The Honolulu Museum of Art Celebrates Giving Tuesday With New Art Installation

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art (HOMA) brings creativity to Hawaii with a new art installation in honor of “Giving Tuesday.”

According to the Honolulu Museum of Art, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is recognized as “Giving Tuesday,” a day that reminds people that there is more to the holidays than receiving gifts. HOMA is celebrating “Giving Tuesday” with a new art installation, which viewers can enjoy.

“Our approach to Giving Tuesday this year is really special because it’s the first time we are focusing on the conservation of a specific art piece. For our first conservation campaign, we choose James Seawright’s Mirror XV, a sculpture featuring a grid of 144 mirrored angles which will be re-installed at Beretania Campus once it is properly cleaned,” says Cynthia Low, Director of Collections at HOMA.

With a wide-range of art to experience, Low is excited for the installation of Mirror XV, as she feels the piece encourages its onlooker to reflect on themselves.

Low says, “We chose Mirror XV because the community has such fond memories and deep connections to this piece, taking portraits and selfies in front of and with this piece even before social media existed. The art work is literally a reflection of the diversity of our community and reflects the spectrum of perspectives, thoughts, and ideas of all who visit HoMA.”

The campaign will run from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30, the final day of the campaign being Giving Tuesday. Art enthusiasts are encouraged to log onto HOMA’s official website for more information

WEBSITE:

www.Honolulumuseum.org