The Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce celebrates 120th Anniversary

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 120th Anniversary with a look at its roots and future plans.

The Chamber has over 550 members from large corporations to small business owners with less than 50 employees.

Some milestones include creation of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii in 1988, construction of the Torii Gare Cross at the culture center facilities to celebrate the 100th anniversary, and creation of a leadership program in ‪2017

‪Called Hawaii-Hiroshima Emerging Young Business Leadership Program. The goal is to establish long-term relationships and create business opportunities.

The Chamber offers many opportunities for members to network and engage with members from all sectors.

Website: http://hjcc.org