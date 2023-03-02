Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaiian Humane Society offers a wide variety of different breeds of cats in honor of “International Rescue A Cat Day.”

Observed on March 2nd of every year, International Rescue A Cat Day encourages people to rescue or adopt a cat from their local humane society.

“We have a ton of cats that Hawaii residents can adopt. We have Kittens as well as older felines looking to be adopted. We encourage everyone to come down to the Hawaiian Humane Society, check out our cat house and see which cat fits perfectly in your family,” says Brandy Shimabukuro, Hawaiian Humane Society.

Those looking to adopt a cat can do so by stopping the Hawaiian Humane Society located in Honolulu.

Hawaiian Humane Society:

Address: 2700 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96826

Website: www.hawaiiahumane.org