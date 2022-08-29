Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii Walk to End Alzheimers is being held across Hawaii and is returning to in-person events after two years of being held virtually.

The Hawaii Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be raising awareness by hosting charity walks on Maui, Kauai, Hawaii Island and Oahu.

“We are excited to be able to once again gather, walk together and join forces across the entire state to support those living with Alzheimers and their caregivers,” says Paul Berrardo, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones.

The Alzheimer’s association locally provides caregiver programs, support groups and other services to help families navigate the journey, which in many cases can be very emotionally, financially, mentally and physically challenging.

“The Alzheimer’s association and their work in Hawaii has raised over $200,000 in the past 7 years,” says Craig Courts, President and CEO, Kahala Nui.

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages its participants to sign up and register online top get involved in this year’s charity walks.

The Hawaii Walk to End Alzheimer’s Events:

HAWAII ISLAND – SEPT. 17 (LILIUKALANI GARDENS IN HILO)

KAUAI – OCT. 1 (KAPAA BEACH PARK IN KAPAA)

MAUI – OCT. 22 (KEOPUOLANI PARK IN KAHULUI)

OAHU – NOV. 5 (MAGIC ISLAND, ALA MOANA BEACH PARK)

Website: www.alz.org/walk

Phone: 808-591-2771