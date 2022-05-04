onolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii State Art Museum is participating in the 2022 Honolulu Triennial Event with a limited art exhibit.

Hawaii residents are invited to take advantage of the free offerings at the Hawaii State Art Museum, by immersing themselves in local artwork.

“Hawaii State Art Museum is part of the Art in Public Places Program and is a public service for the people of Hawaiʻi. It’s dedicated to the people of Hawaii, as it tells the story of our people and culture, all curated by local artisans,” says Karen Ewald, Director, Hawaiʻi State Art Museum.

In addition to the numerous artwork at the Hawaii State Art Museum, guests can experience a special exhibit in honor of the 2022 Honolulu Triennial.

Ewald says, “We invite everyone to come down and check out these exhibits that showcase archival footage and photos that tell the history of how modern Hawaii came to be. The exhibit will run through December, and features work by Native Hawaiian artists.”

To learn more about The Hawaii State Art Museum, its Honolulu Triennial Exhibits and other offerings, visitors are encouraged to log on to the museums’ official website.

The Hawaii State Art Museum:

www.HiSam.Hawaii.gov

Address:

250 South Hotel St Second Floor, Honolulu, HI 96813