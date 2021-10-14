The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation Sheds Light on How Allies can Support LGBTQ+ Families

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation sheds light on how allies can support Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ families and queer youth. 

As Honolulu Pride approaches the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation is sharing how allies of the local LGBTQ+ community can encourage its families and youth. 

“There are two main challenges that the Hawaii LGBTQ+ families face; which is safeguarding and normalizing LGBTQ+ families. Even though there are representations of LGBTQ+ families in the media, we are still faced with people trying to understand the lifestyle,” says Charyl Abrena-Agas, Board Member of the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation. 

In addition to the challenges that the LGBTQ+ families face, queer youth face separate challenges as well. 

Abrena-Agas says, “The biggest challenge that LGBTQ+ youth face today is mental health.  According to the Trevor Project, 40% of queer youth attempted suicide. That’s something that we as a community should really focus on.”

Those wanting to learn more on how they can support  Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community are encouraged to visit the official website of the Hawaii lGBT Legacy Foundation. 

www.Hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com

