The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation Goes Virtual For 2021 Pride Festivities

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation (HLLF) is preparing to go virtual again for its 2021 Honolulu Pride festivities.



Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the rising dominance of the Delta Variant, the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation has decided to make this year’s festivities virtual in honor of protecting Hawaii’s community.



“Although Pride is about everyone coming together and celebrating, coming together doesn’t necessarily mean we have to do it in-person. We chose to expand the singular parade and festival into a month of activities that everyone, including families, can enjoy,” says Dr. Sandy Livingston HLLF Board Member and Honolulu Pride Entertainment Chair.



Similar to last year, HLLF is virtually bringing the Tiny Floats parade to viewers via livestream, an event for everyone in the community to create a small float to be showcased.



Livingston says, “This year, the Tiny Floats parade will be streaming on KHON2.com beginning at 11am on Saturday October 16th for everyone to watch and enjoy. Mikey Monis will be hosting. We have over 60 floats from all corners of Hawaii, from sponsors and non-profits to students and private citizens creating these amazing floats and sharing them with all of us.”



In addition to the Tiny Floats Parade, viewers can stream the official Honolulu Pride after party.



“We have an amazing afterparty that will air and stream immediately following the KHON2 Pride special, starring hosts Candi Shell and Matty Guevara, and featuring DJ KK and the comedy puppets of Dane Neves,” says Livingston.



For a full list of Pride events hosted by the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, viewers and participants are encouraged to visit their official website.



The Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation Official Website:

www.HonoluluPride.com