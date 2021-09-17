Check out the Hawaii Island Chef Challenge this weekend on KHON2. We wanted to know more about this competition and asked Pomaikaʻi Bartolome. County of Hawai’i, Office of the Mayor, Executive Assistant and Coordinator of the Hawai’i island Chef Challenge.

“The idea happened during a conversation over lunch with one of our holistic health/personal chefʻs here on Hawai’i Island. We were discussing how we could support local farmers more, and mostly how we could encourage our families and keiki to enjoy eating healthier meals like we were at the moment. It was colorful, locally grown, locally sourced ingredients; Some organic products comprised of produce from our local farmers and vendors from our local farmers market. With Amazing Partnerships. Our Sponsors. Hawaii Community College and Hawaii Community Foundation along with so many other local businesses who even through these challenging times; they made it a point to offer assistance in order to provide our keiki, our youth, our chefs, our island and our State the opportunity to showcase what makes us – Hawai’i Island, resilient. “

And this competition is different, in her opinion, because of one person.

“We have Sam Choy!!! First of all, Our Hawai’i County Mayor, Mitch Roth casted this Vision a year ago. Besides our Sustainability Summit, we knew we wanted to give our keiki an opportunity to be recognized as well. Secondly, we have the most diverse everything in Hawai’i; from food to families. We wanted to create an opportunity for our keiki to feel empowered, while also educating them on sustainability practices and connecting them with a Professional Chef who could teach them how to use a variety of ingredients that they may have in their own garden. Lastly, what makes this program different is our teams needed to utilize locally grown/sourced ingredients and the theme, Hawai’i Island in their meal. And we are beyond excited to have Sam Choyʻs expertise, manaʻo and presence. Infact, our Keiki Winner will be featured on Sam Choyʻs in the Kitchen and Our Youth/ʻŌpio winner will be competing in Aloun Farmʻs Mahi’ai Gala on September 25th. There are so many surprises in this program, even a tear jerker moment. You will see Moku o Keawe at its finest during the broadcast and I am so grateful to our Mayor, our families, our chefs, our partners, Our County Team Members and You for tuning in.”

For more information visit www.hawaiicounty.gov/hichef