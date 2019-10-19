The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair: Keli’iwehi Fashions

Sunshine Productions presents The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair which opens today at 5 p.m. and continues tomorrow and Sunday at The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Over 300 vendors will provide a variety of products that will appeal to all ages. This is a great opportunity to start your Christmas shopping early.

We visited Korinne Paauhau, Owner of Keli’iwehi Fashions, to check out the type of items she brought to the fair.

Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair

Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall

Friday, October 18 – 5 til 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 – 10 a.m. til 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 20 – 10 a.m. til 5 p.m.

www.hawaiiholidayfair.com ($2.00 discount admission coupon available on website)