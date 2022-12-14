The Hawai’i Holiday Craft and Gift Fair is heading to the Blaisdell this weekend! On December 16, 17 & 18 you will find handcrafted items made by Hawaii’s finest artisans. Vendors will offer fashions, toys, collectibles, hats, caps, quilts, food items, gift baskets, jewelry, handbags, stocking stuffers, ornaments, novelties, unique artwork and one-of-a-kind Hawaii made gifts and more! Darah Dung joined Living808 to share all of the details.

You can shop at The Hawai’I Holiday Craft and Gift Fair on Friday, December 16 at 2 p.m. til 8 p.m., on Saturday, December 17 at 10 a.m. til 7 p.m. and on Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m. til 5 p.m. Admission is $5.00 per person and military families and children under 7 years of age are free.

Tickets are available at The Blaisdell Box Office on the days of the event. $2.00 Off Admission Coupons and more information at www.HawaiiHolidayFair.com