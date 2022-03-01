The Inspire Collective gears up to host the largest entrepreneur resource fair in the state of Hawaiʻi. On Friday, March 4, in partnership with Kamehameha Schools, the Hawaiʻi Entrepreneur Resource Fair will be held at SALT at our Kakaʻako from 5:30pm-8:00pm.

The Hawaiʻi Entrepreneur Resource Fair is aimed at equipping local entrepreneurs with the resources they need to start their own company. Mike Kai, founder of the Inspire Collective, hopes to equip entrepreneurs through a community-based fair in the heart of Kakaʻako to help stimulate the local economy.

The Inspire Collective and its partners, will connect entrepreneurs and small businesses owners with the proper resources, education, and business support to help them in their current or future business endeavor. This event is free to the public.

This event will be held at SALT at our Kakaʻako, 691 Auahi St, Honolulu, HI 96813. For more info, head to http://www.inspirecollective.com/chapter-hawaii or email info@inspire.church.