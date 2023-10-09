Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum has rebranded from HiSam to Capitol Modern, along with future events participants can look forward to.

The Hawaiʻi State Art Museum is a free museum dedicated to the public. Visitors can find the same dynamic programs and events, even with its new name change.

“Formerly known as HiSam, we are now rebranded to Capitol Modern. Together, the words “State Art” sounded traditional rather than contemporary, evoking expectations of established or even ancient art and artifacts. Those who had heard of us often confused us with other local art venues and events. Moreover, the public called us by the acronym HiSAM, which made sense for those in the local community who had already come to know us, but was not clear or memorable enough to attract new guests who would appreciate our arts programming,” says Karen Ewald, Executive Director of State Foundation on Culture and the Arts.

Along with its name changed, visitors can check out the museums’ new and improved website.

Ewald says, “Our entire collection is now easier to access online and complemented by new artist videos that offer deeper dives into their lives and work.”

Capitol Modern is open Monday thru Saturday from 10AM – 9PM.

Hawaiʻi State Art Museum:

250 South Hotel St Second Floor, 250 S Hotel St #5

Honolulu, HI 96813