The Hawaiʻi Green Business Program is making a positive impact, working with businesses across the state by promoting environmental and social responsibility. Two of this year’s awardees, The Cliffs at Princeville and Koana Coffee Shop, have embraced green practices and are reaping the rewards. Kelly caught up with Jim Braman, General Manager of The Cliffs at Princeville, Kauaʻi, and Brian Lo, Owner of Koana Coffee Shop, to learn about their sustainable practices.

The Cliffs at Princeville, located in Kauaʻi, joined the Hawaiʻi Green Business Program to demonstrate their commitment to the local community and the environment. Jim Braman highlighted their involvement in community activities and volunteer work. The Cliffs’ proudest green measure is their utilization of renewable energy. With solar power accounting for nearly 80% of their energy demand, they generated 1,087,504 kWh of electricity and reduced water usage by 624,300 gallons, a 5.8% decrease from their 2018 baseline.

Jim shared, “Guests and the community have a greater appreciation of the energy resiliency and self-sufficiency and sharing these best practices with other hospitality and businesses in the Hawaii has been facilitated by the Hawaiʻi Green Business Program.” They have gained recognition, but also are inspiring other businesses in the hospitality sector to adopt similar methods.

Brian Lo, shared the actions they have taken to demonstrate their commitment to the environment. Koana prioritizes recycling, reusing, and upcycling, using materials sourced locally. The coffee shop itself was built with recycled wood and features reused furniture. All of Koana’s products, including their award-winning coffees, chocolates, and teas, are produced and sourced from the Big Island. They even donate coffee grounds and cardboard boxes to local gardeners and farmland.

Koana’s dedication to sustainability and community involvement has set them apart from other coffee shops in Hawaiʻi. In 2022, they were awarded the best coffee shop in the state by Food & Wine magazine. They actively promote their farmers, roasters, and producers, aiming to increase customer engagement and recognition for others in the local economic ecosystem. Koana also contributes to their community and neighborhood by offering free workshops, educational events, and community outreach projects.

The Hawaiʻi Green Business Program continues to promote environmental responsibility among businesses, creating a greener and more sustainable future for the state. Through the program, companies like The Cliffs and Koana Coffee shop are leading the way by implementing innovative green practices and inspiring others to follow suit.

For more on these companies, visit alohakoana.com & cliffsatprinceville.com

For more information on the Hawaii Green Business Program, visit greenbusiness.hawaii.gov